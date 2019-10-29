Interswitch Group, a leading Pan-African integrated digital payment and commerce company, is set to begin the airing of the InterswitchSPAK 2.0 Television quiz competition on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

The transmission will feature the Television quiz show which is a segment of InterswitchSPAK Switch-a-future initiative, a CSR initiative of the company focused on driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among Senior Secondary School students across Africa. The competition is focused strictly on SS2 (Year 11) students between the ages of 14-17 years.

The quiz competition will be premiered by Africa Magic channel 154 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 between 5pm- 6pm. There will also be a repeat broadcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 between 2:30 – 3:30pm.

Other television stations where the show will be aired are AIT Network, TVC Lagos, STV Jos, NTA Kano, EBS Edo, NTA Port-Harcourt, DBS Asaba and OSRC Akure. The show will also go live on YouTube channel at InterswitchSPAK and on Facebook at InterswitchSPAK.

With a scholarship prize worth N12.5 million available to all the winners, the overall winner will be awarded tertiary education (university) scholarship worth N7.5 million which will be spread across 5 years of study.

Speaking on the project, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Interswitch, said: “We cannot over-emphasize the importance of STEM to the progress of our country. At this point in our country, we need young people who will create new things, invent solutions and thereby ultimately create entrepreneurial value and employment for themselves and others. InterswitchSPAK is here to stay! We will continue to do our best in the area of STEM among Secondary School Students. InterswitchSPAK is perhaps the boldest corporate effort yet to actively promote STEM education, especially among Nigerian secondary school students”.

InterswitchSPAK 2.0 began with a National Qualifying Examination from which the top 81 students out of 13,322 students from various private and public secondary schools across the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, qualified to compete in the TV Quiz Show.

The TV Quiz Show was preceded by a Masterclass that held on the 19th of August in Lagos with knowledge sharing and engagement sessions from Mitchell Elegbe, Dr. Ola Orekunrin-Brown, MD, Flying Doctors and Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business where relevant topics were discussed with the students.