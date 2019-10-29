Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has attracted a $50m investment into the state as the Africa Export Import Bank is set to establish an Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) for the entire South East and South South regions in the country.

The AfrEximBank is an export-import Bank which strongly supports expansion, diversification, promotion and development of intra and inter-African trade.

The $50 million (N18 billion) investment/Centre under the quality assurance facility of the bank, will provide certification and inspection services for various products for exports from Imo State and other parts of the regions to the international market.

Chief press secretary of the governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu said the centre, which is the first of its kind in the entire South East and South South regions, is an indication of the responses of the investment drive of the governor as well as the remarkable improvement on the Ease of Doing Business rating of Imo State.

Onyeukwu said the centre will also provide capacity building to industrialists, make Imo State a business hub, and more important, provide employment opportunities and boost economic development of Imo State.

On assumption of office in May, Ihedioha embarked on a Trade and Investment working visit to the Annual General Meeting of the AfrEximBank, held in Moscow from June 20th – 22nd, 2019.

The meeting was a melting point for international fund custodians, fund managers, investors and multilateral finance agencies.