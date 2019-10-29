Ibrahim Said was clearly the man of the match as Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets bagged another three points Tuesday in their Group B match at the Under 17 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil, coming from behind to beat Ecuador 3-2.

Thanks to hat-trick man Said who banged in the three vital goals to cancel Ecuador’s lead. Said scored the first goal in the 5th minute. But Ecuador equalised with a goal gift by Nigeria’s defender Daniel Jinadu.

Said was clearly the man of the match at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania.

The first half ended a stalemate, but 11 minutes on resumption, Ecuador won a penalty, which was scored by Johan Mina.

Never write off the Golden Eaglets. Five minutes to the end of the match, Said pumped in the two goals needed within four minutes, in the 85th and 89th, to break the hearts of Ecuador.

Ecuador, with three points will need to beat Hungary to secure qualification for the next round, while Nigeria have qualified with six points.

Hungary and Australia are meeting about midnight Nigerian time and the result may determine who follow Nigeria from the group to the second round.