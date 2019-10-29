‎Three Kano pilgrims lost their lives during the 2019 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, an official of the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, has disclosed.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Muhammad Abba-Dambatta made the disclosure while presenting report on the 2019 Hajj operation to the state government on Tuesday in Kano.

He said apart from the three pilgrims that died during the hajj operation, the entire exercise was successful.

He added that Kano pilgrims displayed good behaviour that earned the state various awards of excellence during Hajj operation in the holy land.‎

Dambatta said that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) would facilitate the building of befitting 500 rooms hotel‎ in Kano for pilgrims.

According to him, the board had also completed the building of a 10-bed clinic ‎for pilgrims at Hajj camp, in Kano metropolis.

The chairman of the board, Sheikh Abdallah Pakistan, commended the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for supporting the state pilgrims board with funds needed for smooth hajj operation.

“We thank Allah for the success and the success can never be unconnected with his Excellency’s gracious approvals of our needs”, Pakistan said.‎

Receiving the report at the Government House, Gov. Ganduje commended the board for the successful hajj operation.

He gave the assurance that the state government would do whatever it takes to make the hajj operation more successful in subsequent years.‎

‎He also congratulated the board for winning an international award during the exercise in Saudi Arabia, saying the 2019 Hajj team really brought honour to the state.‎

Ganduje also commended the board’s leadership for a job well-done, especially as they discharged their duties without any serious problem.‎