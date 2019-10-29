The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa, has organised a sensitisation forum for women in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District on the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum is being held simultaneously in the three senatorial districts of the state — Bayelsa East, Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central.

The State Director, National Orientation Agency, Mr Ide Oduasekpar, urged the women to take the message of the forum to their families and the public at large.

He said that women had a role to play in the society because they were in charge of nurturing the children.

”Election is here again and women are always the vulnerable ones, it is left for the women to talk and enlighten their husbands and children.

“If women know their rights, they will never be marginalised on the day of voting,” he said.

He urged the women to go into politics, saying that they would do better than the men.

INEC Deputy Director (Gender), Mrs Blessing Obidiewu, also urged the women to take their place and go into politics.

In his remarks, the Mr Albert Nworlu, Assistance Electoral Officer in charge of Central Senatorial District, said that INEC had prepared for the elections.

He said that non-sensitive materials had arrived in the state INEC office and had been distributed to various local government areas of the state.

Nworlu said that INEC would distribute sensitive materials to the local government areas three days before the election day.