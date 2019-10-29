By Jennifer Okundia

Residents of Isheri Olofinmole area of Kara, Ogun State have abandoned their business, belongings, and homes after the community started experiencing serious flooding.

The area used to have a thriving market which is now a shadow of itself, as market sellers have been forced to leave their means of livelihood and look for alternatives.

The Ibikunle Amosun led administration for 8 years failed to pay attention to the plight of this community, Even school children are not left out of this menace.

A Market leader who spoke to PMnews disclosed the difficulties they have faced for years without a solution. She stated that they usually live up to their duties as residents, but the government pays deaf ears to their sufferings after being elected.

Business owners also told Pmnews how the water has affected sales negatively, buyers now prefer to go to other locations to buy goods because of the flooded area.

We hope the Dapo Abiodun tenure will listen to his people and give them a cause to smile again.

Photos: Ayodele Efunla