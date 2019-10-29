With loudspeakers blaring ‘this is an emergency’, train passengers were evacuated Tuesday from St Pancras International train station in central London.

But moments after the panic, the station announced that the fuss was all about a false fire alarm.

“The fire alarm was triggered however this has now been cancelled. The Fire Brigade attended and there’s no fire. Customers will soon be let back into the station. Thanks for bearing with us and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused”, St Pancras International tweeted.

Pictures and video had shown people crowding on pavements outside the state and adjoining King’s Cross Underground station.

Several rail companies announced that services in and out of the station are not running for the time being.

Southeastern Rail said no services were leaving or arriving at the international train station in central London.

Thameslink also said its trains would not be calling at the station ‘until further notice’.