Retired Justice Sidi Bage, Emir of Lafia, has promised to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to protect investments to ensure peace in the state.

Bage, who is also the Chairman Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, made the pledge on Tuesday in Lafia at the ongoing two-day symposium organised by NSCDC in collaboration with Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Nasarawa State Chapter.

The Emir said that protecting people’s investments was the responsibility of all. According to him, nonchalant attitudes towards people’s investments were responsible for the incessant farmers/herders crisis.

“Farmlands are the investments made by farmers just like animals are the investments of the herders, hence the need for all to embrace peace. All of them are important stakeholders in the country, so there is no need for a crisis. They are supposed to collaborate like the stakeholders that they are,” the emir added.

According to him, the laws that protect farmlands and grazing areas in the country were often disobeyed by both groups and urged them to start obeying it.

He, therefore, said that the traditional rulers would collaborate with NSCDC and other security agencies toward ensuring a sense of lasting peace in the state.

Earlier, Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, State Commandant of NSCDC said that the command would ensure the protection of investment of people in the state. He said the command would increase surveillance of public assets and warned criminals to vacate from the state because it was no longer going to be business as usual.

He said that the command had embarked on massive training of its personnel to combat crime in line with their mandate.