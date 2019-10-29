DMW Boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has announced the date for the release of his second studio album.

This is coming few weeks after the Nigerian superstar announced the title of his new album as ‘A Good Time’ to industry people and journalists at an event in Lagos, Nigeria.

Davido revealed that the album will be released on November 22, 2019.

He made the announcement via his Instagram page, he wrote: A GOOD TIME NOV 22 !!!!!!!!!!! RISKY OUT NOW!!

5days ago, he released ‘Risky,’ the second single off the album which has now gathered 2.5million views as at the time of filing this report.

While Nigerian rapper, YCee had been jokingly nervous about releasing his debut album, YCeevsZaheer on the same date as Davido, he might be happy at Davido’s release date.