In addition to efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and Lagos state Police Command to further strengthen Community Policing and ensure maximum safety of lives and properties in the state, the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Lagos on Monday trained police officers on community engagement and security services.

The one-day workshop which was approved by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, and facilitated by United Kingdom-based security company, Target Search Global (TSG) was held at the department’s lecture hall at the SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

According to the Officer-in Charge of the SCID, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Yetunde Longe, she said that the training has become necessary in order to reaffirm the vision and dedication of the Inspector-General of Police towards reforming the Police and members of the Nigerian Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos state Commissioner of Police are working tirelessly in reforming the Police force and ensuring maximum safety of lives and properties. This is why the CP has approved this training in order to further help us improve on our relationship with members of the public as one of the steps in achieving this goal,” she added.

One of the facilitators of the workshop and Lead Consultant of Target Search Global, Mr. Olufemi Aratokun-Ale, added that the training will also focus on unveiling new trends and techniques of combating security issues and eliminating security threats in Nigeria.

Other areas of focus during the training include: Mental health awareness, intelligence profiling, criminal data collection, modern interview technique, forensic evidence analysis, and so on.