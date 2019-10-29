Granit Xhaka has replaced his Instagram profile picture showing him in an Arsenal shirt to one of him in the Switzerland strip.

This is coming after The Gunners captain was booed off the pitch by supporters on Sunday during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, Mirror UK reported.

He responded angrily by cupping his ears, swearing and removing his Gunners shirt. He then bolted down the tunnel into the changing room.

Unai Emery spoke to the press on Tuesday and explained the midfielder is devastated and sad about the incident and has been told to apologise.

He refused to confirm whether he would be stripped of the captaincy but confirmed he won’t feature against Liverpool in the Carabao cup fixture.