President Muhammadu Buhari sent his condolences to the Ajekigbe family, the academia, and the medical profession, on the passage of renowned oncologist, Prof. Aderemi Ajekigbe.

The President’s condolence message is conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The deceased practiced for decades at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), rising to the headship of the Oncology and Radiology department.

President Buhari noted that, even at retirement, late Ajekigbe ”still lent his God-given intellect to research and advocacy of early detection of cancer, so that the scourge can be reduced in the country”.

The President saluted the commitment to the scholarship of the departed, which saw him first qualifying as an engineer, later as a pharmacist, and eventually as a medical doctor.

He prayed that God would comfort those who mourned the departed cancer specialist, urging that his good works and research findings be documented for the good of humanity.