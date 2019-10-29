APC denies working in cahoots with INEC in Bayelsa

All Progressives Congress (APC) said that it has not influenced the list of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, in Abuja on Tuesday, APC dismissed the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sen. Douye Diri, that APC had influenced the list.

Mr Jonathan Obuebite, the Director of Media and Publicity of Sen. Douye Diri Campaign Organisation had on Monday, called on INEC to withdraw a supposed list of SPOs and engage fresh hands from institutions outside Bayelsa.

“The baseless allegation by the PDP and its governorship candidate is part of their plan to intimidate INEC and other critical stakeholders that will be on official election duty,” he said.