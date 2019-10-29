Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has expressed her sadness over the death of Hajiya Aishatu Jummai Balewa, wife of the former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa.

Jummai died in Lagos on Sunday 27 October.

Aisha described the death of the 85 year old matriarch as a loss not just to her family, but the people of Bauchi state and the nation as a whole.

Aisha expressed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving family of the late Prime Minister and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.