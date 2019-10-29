First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has expressed her sadness over the death of Hajiya Aishatu Jummai Balewa, wife of the former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa.

Jummai died in Lagos on Sunday 27 October.

Aisha described the death of the 85 year old matriarch as a loss not just to her family, but the people of Bauchi state and the nation as a whole.

Aisha expressed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving family of the late Prime Minister and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.