The Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) executed 687 World Bank-financed micro-projects at the grass-roots in the state from 2015 till date.

Mr Akin William, the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, made this disclosure on Tuesday in Ibadan, during a workshop organised by the CSDA for members of the Local Government Review Committee on CSDA projects.

Williams said the projects covered areas of education, health, water provision, rural roads, environment, rural electrification and socio-economic empowerment in 157 communities in the state.

The official said that the agency had about 48 ongoing projects spread across the state and which were expected to be completed before the year 2020.

He said the workshop was important because of the roles played by the review committee in monitoring projects embarked upon at the local communities.

Williams implored the local government administrators and unit heads to cooperate and support the activities of the agency in their respective areas.

He urged the key stakeholders overseeing World Bank-assisted projects of the CSDA in the state to evolve and maintain a sustainable development strategy for all community projects in their areas.

The permanent secretary said that the present administration in the state placed high premium to grassroots development.

He admonished the beneficiary communities to monitor projects in their respective communities for quality and prompt delivery to meet the needs for which they were brought to such communities.

In his remarks, the General Manager of CSDA in Oyo state, Mr Christopher Babatunde, said the workshop was aimed at focusing on effective monitoring, maintenance and sustainability of CSDPs in the state.

The workshop attracted participants from Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun zones.