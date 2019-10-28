Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is at the Real Madrid Football Club for the signing of further agreement with the club on the development of Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.

The agreement signing ceremony holds at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid Football Club.

The signature is holding at the Presidency Reception Centre of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Wike was accompanied by Senator Representing Rivers South-east, Senator Barry Mpigi, Former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Senator Sam Anyanwu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Former Commissioner of Sports, Boma Iyaye, Former Rivers Lawmaker, Felix Nwaeke and Former Commissioner, Marcus Nlenji.