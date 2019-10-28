Getting married is not as difficult as staying married. For couples who have stayed together through thick and thin, kudos to them.

Filmmaker, director, and actress Omoni Oboli is one of those celebrities enjoying a blissful marriage with her husband Nnamdi Oboli.

The couple celebrates 19 years together today and Omoni in a note to the father of her 3 beautiful boys says: God was looking out for her when he sent Nnamdi who is her best friend and an almost perfect husband.

Omoni wrote on her timeline:

Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary 🎶💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

My boyfriend, my lover, my baby daddy, my husband, my best friend 😍😍😍

Happy anniversary bestie @nnamdioboli.

It’s been 19 years of you loving me unconditionally. Only you can be who you are to me. I’d go 100 more years with you my forever love. God was looking out for me when he sent you to me. I love you to infinity and beyond 😍

PS: I couldn’t have picked a better day to kick off my new business. Announcing soon but first #Omonifam. Help me bless God for sending me an almost perfect man 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾

Nnamdi also wrote on social media:

My wife!

My best friend!

My partner for life!

It’s been a whirlwind since we first met, and then got married this day 19 years ago! ❤️❤️🎊🎉🎂 I can’t think of anyone that could’ve been you to me 👨🏽 Can’t imagine a life without your smile and comfort and beauty 👩🏽 I found my good thing the moment I saw you 😊

I can say without a doubt that I always knew 🤔

The decision to make you my wife was easy 🥰

But I’m under no illusion that it wasn’t a gift from God that made you my wifey 😇

Thank you for the many years of joy and love you’ve shared with me 😆

I only pray that we will have many more glorious and blessed years together to see 🙏🏽 Happy Anniversary babe 🎉🎁🎊

Tell your husband he’s a lucky man 😉

#happyanniversary ❤️