ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi at a press conference

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointments following the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU’s rejection of plans by the federal government to impose Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) on its members.

According to ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Deji Omole, the union was not against accountability but the forceful imposition of IPPIS on its members is a violation of the university autonomy act.

The union also plans to meet with the leadership of the National Assembly today as part of its stance against the imposition of IPPIS.

Nigerians have taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to called out the union for not embracing the program because it will expose fraudulent practices of the union.

Political Economist and Public Service Reforms advocate, Dr. Joe Abah has, however, urged the government to use the ASUU rejection of IPPIS as a starting point to the dismantling of the unworkable system of managing tertiary education in Nigeria.