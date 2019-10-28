By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointments following the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU’s rejection of plans by the federal government to impose Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) on its members.

According to ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Deji Omole, the union was not against accountability but the forceful imposition of IPPIS on its members is a violation of the university autonomy act.

The union also plans to meet with the leadership of the National Assembly today as part of its stance against the imposition of IPPIS.

Nigerians have taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to called out the union for not embracing the program because it will expose fraudulent practices of the union.

Political Economist and Public Service Reforms advocate, Dr. Joe Abah has, however, urged the government to use the ASUU rejection of IPPIS as a starting point to the dismantling of the unworkable system of managing tertiary education in Nigeria.

The government should use the ASUU rejection of IPPIS as a starting point to the dismantling of the unworkable system of managing tertiary education in Nigeria. No employee should be able to dictate to their employer the payment system the employer should use. Enough is enough! — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 28, 2019

As DG, I was on the IPPIS Steering Committee for 4 years. I know all the issues. A 100 Level IT student can configure the system to suit lecturers. IPPIS is not the problem. They want to continue earning multiple salaries and creating ghost workers. IPPIS won’t let them do it. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 28, 2019

When people don't want to be accountable they make the system difficult….. These are some of the reasons our educational institutions don't get funding…they frustrate the process… Accountability start from us….. — Fri Fri (@FridayVendredi) October 28, 2019

Doctor Sir, you didn't sit on the fence on this case and I love your submission. What is their fear, how do FG ensure transparency in the Payroll System if the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System is not adopted. ASUU has lost our support. — Yaoco (@Yaocos) October 28, 2019

I don't think its the level of fraud it will expose that's the issue here..It is the level of fraud it will stop that is the real problem. — Jesugbemi (@gbemmygbenga) October 28, 2019

ASUU doesn’t want IPPIS. What’s the excuse? Will University lecturers go on strike in 2019 because the Government insists on automating their payroll? — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) October 28, 2019

If I was a corrupt Dean, I too would like to be able to hire 100s of non-existent lecturers without any control from Abuja, dump the responsibility for paying them on FGN and have all their salaries paid into my personal bank account. Why would I want IPPIS? Think am nau. https://t.co/cAWgEOEkwl — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 28, 2019

On the other hand however, if these lecturers are being remunerated well, and not offered peanuts, they won't go about lecturing from one University to another to claim multiple salaries. It's a good thing to implement IPPIS, but as much as I blame ASUU, I blame the FG too. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 28, 2019

What does IPPIS have to do with strike?#ASUU is one of the problems of Educational sector.

Once IPPIS is fixed, no illegal payment of salary n you retire when due, isn't that what the Union should embrace but No,the Govt is about to break the table.. — Damie (@Girli_e) October 28, 2019

I grow up hearing about ASUU for one thing. Agitation upon agitations. Selfish agitations! No agitation of an implementation of global research discovery nor agitations for the implementation of a discovery of a domestic best practice in any field by them. Lazy bunch! — Egbe Omorodion (@oegbe) October 28, 2019

Very very curious logic! As usual, in Nigeria the normal or natural becomes the absurd and the absurd is vociferously defended as normal. Examples are the youths defending Yahoo and ASUU insisting it does not want to be accountable — Arinola (@iyaboawokoya) October 28, 2019

This very statement is so underrated — Tunji 🇳🇬🇸🇦🇬🇧 (@RobiuSoliu) October 28, 2019

The Nigeria police is currently on the IPPIS payment system — gpantherx (@gpantherx1) October 28, 2019