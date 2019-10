Model Adetutu, a.k.a Donatella Kofoshi, the one who proudly wears her tribal mark teased at Ake Festival, in Lagos on Day 4 with a transparent blouse that left nothing to the imagination.

She posted photos of the dress on Facebook, with the caption: Day 4 at Ake festival I’m wearing iyobosa clothing by Iyobosa Kudayah.