Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday appointed Olusola Aiyepeku to replace Kweku Tandoh as the new Executive Chairman for the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) Governing Board.

Kweku Tandoh has been at the helm of affairs of the commission since 2017.

Titi Oshodi, LSSC Director of Public Relation, made the disclosure on Monday in Lagos, while explaining that the appointment took effect immediately.

“In a letter dated Oct. 27, 2019, Aiyepeku’s appointment takes effect from the 28th October 2019 for a four-year term.

“Aiyepeku is a sports enthusiast and administrator and the Chief Executive Officer of SNT SelSports. Aiyepeku assumed duty at the sports commission on Monday.

“The new chairman, while speaking with management and staff said he is committed to making sports work in Lagos.

“My focus is on one goal, getting sports in Lagos to be number one in Nigeria,’’ she said in a statement.