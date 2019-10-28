The Lagos State Government on Monday warned youths against deviant and other anti-social behaviour that will impede their progress in life.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu gave the warning at the opening of IBILE Youth Academy (IYA) for about 500 youths in the state

IBILE Youth Academy is designed to inculcate in its participants the virtues of citizenship, leadership and volunteerism for the development of their personality, society, the state and by extension the nation.

Dawodu, whose speech was read by the Yewande Falugba said the leadership training would ignite participants’ personal development and transformation required for a bright future, adding that it was an opportunity to encourage youth to aspire to greater heights in life.

“It is expected that you will exercise a high level of commitment, responsibility and decorum in the course of the training. No anti-social behaviour will be tolerated from anyone. In this direction, you should give your best and cooperate with the coordinators, facilitators and assessors at this centre so that you all can appropriate the gains of this training,” he said.

According to Dawodu, the training was meant to help youths gain greater understanding of leaders’ responsibility; improved abilities to communicate with their peers and adult; improved ability to understand and contribute to the State’s vision and policies and harness the power of positive thinking which would influence them to achieve greatness in every level.

He added that the youths would be taken through leadership topics, such as Effective Communication & Public Speaking; Mastery of Self Discovery, Goal Setting & Goal Scoring; Creative thinking skills, Etiquette, Manner and Social Skills, among others.

Dawodu explained that at the end of the five days, the best 10 participants from each of the five Divisions would proceed on a camping exercise which woud further expose them to more detailed leadership topics, challenging tasks and outdoor activities that would bring out the latent talents, skills and potentials inherent in them.

He said at the end of the camping exercise, the participant who distinguished him or herself as the exceptional and outstanding would be named “State Youth Ambassador 2019”.

Speaking, Permanent Secretary, Youth and Social Development, Falugba said the IYA had been developed as another intervention aimed at addressing issues of this vibrant segment of our population by offering various programmes that would build the health, physical, personal, social, cognitive, creative, citizenship and civic competencies of the youth.

Falugba, whose speech was read by the Director, Human Resource and Administration, Segun Ajayi, said the Academy emphasized learning strategies based upon fun, play, action group and individual challenges teaching life skills rather than academic lessons.

“This training program will also enable all its participants particular those disadvantaged or in the most need, to reach the full potential as responsible citizens by providing all necessary resource and inculcating beliefs that they can succeed and receive recognition for their personal accomplishments,” she said.