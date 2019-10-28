The Lagos State Government says it will tackle the menace of unauthorised real estate practitioners across the state.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Benson-Awoyinka said that the state government had planned a stakeholders forum for real estate practitioners, aimed at tackling the menace. She said that the one-day stakeholder’s engagement slated for Wednesday had as its theme ”Lagos Real Estate: Achieving 21st Century Compliance”.

The Special Adviser said that the theme of the forum showed that the state government was making frantic efforts to eradicate the dubious practices of some real estate practitioners in the state.

According to her, the forum will help restore sanity and orderliness to the housing sector.

Benson-Awoyinka said that a legal approach alone might not be enough to solve the problem of fraud in the real estate business in the state, without the commitment of all the stakeholders.

She, however, said that the present administration was determined to ensure a conducive environment for seamless operation within the sector.

”I implore the real estate/agency businesses to cooperate with the state government so that the state as a smart city would be made investors’ haven, not only in Africa but the world at large,” she said.

The SA called on all interested stakeholders across the state to register for attendance through the link: http://lasretrad.eventrite.com free of charge.