Kylie Jenner’s one-year-old daughter has cemented her reputation as her famous mother’s mini-me after recreating her purple Met Gala look from earlier this year.

Kylie, 22, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Stormi dressed in a mini version of Kylie’s custom Versace lilac ensemble for Halloween.

The toddler completed the mermaid-style look by sporting an identical purple wig, instantly transforming her into a mini version of her mum.

The make-up mogul captioned the set of photos with “My baby!! I cant handle this!!” along with multiple purple heart emojis.

The post was immediately flooded with adoring comments, with Sofia Ritchie writing “Omg I can’t deal” with a heart-eyes emoji.

In a video shared alongside the posts, little Stormi can be seen modeling the adorable costume with style, although she appears to look baffled and a little confused at what was happening to her.

However, she reassuringly lets out a little giggle near the end of the short clip that made fans’ hearts melt.