The European Union has granted Britain’s request to extend its exit from the union until 31 January 2020.

Donald Tusk, president of the EU Council announced today in a tweet.

The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019

Brexit was initially scheduled for 31 October, with Johnson making the deadline a do-or-die matter. But the House of Commons voted to ask for a delay.