New Holstein Kiel midfielder Michael Eberwein has arguably made the worst impression in football history after conceding a penalty for his side on the byline against Bochum.

The two clubs were facing off in Bundesliga 2 on Friday when Eberwein, who joined Holstein Kiel in June and is yet to make his debut, was penalised for stopping the ball on the byline in the box before it went out of play as he was warming up.

While the referee initially missed his interference, VAR didn’t and quickly called for a spot-kick to be given with Eberwein also shown a yellow card for his innocuous mistake.

