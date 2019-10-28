The Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade on Monday sworn-in members of the State Judicial Service Commission.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Calabar with the induction of four members into the commission.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, said the appointees were chosen based on their track record and performances in the state and nation at large.

Ayade, who was represented by the Dep. Gov. Prof. Ivara Esu said the appointees were called to render specialised services to the judiciary of the state for better service delivery.

“You are what the Civil Service Commission is to the civil servant and the Local Government Service Commission to officers at the LG levels. I congratulate those of you called upon to serve, we trust that the same way you have been forthright in your duties as legal professionals, will continue to serve the state. I urge you all to ensure smooth and well run State Judicial Service Commission,’’ he said.

In her remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Tina Agbor said the appointment was a clear demonstration of the governor’s commitment to ensure that the judiciary and its support staff were properly placed to carry out their constitutional duty of interpreting the law.

“The appointments are made in conformity with the provision of Section 197 (1) and 198 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, which establishes the State Judicial Service Commission.

“This also empowers the governor to appoint members of the commission, subject to confirmation by a resolution of the State House of Assembly,’’ she added.

Responding, one of the appointees, Justice Obojor Ogar (rtd) said they were delighted to be called upon to serve the state.

Ogar added that they were aware of the enormous challenges associated with their office and were determined not to betray the confidence reposed on them. He said that they would work with other statutory members of the commission to achieve the goals of the commission to the benefit of the state.

The appointees that took oath included: Justice Obojor Ogar (rtd), Mr. Joe Ebam, Mrs. Teresa Ikwen, and Mr. Tasen Okune.