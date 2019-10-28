FIFA U-17 World Cup Tournament debutants Senegal overcame the setback of conceding a goal to USA after just three minutes of play to bounce back and secure a deserved 4-1 victory in Brazil.

Late in the encounter, USA defender Tayvon Gray became the first player at Brazil 2019 to be sent off.

According to fifa.com, the Senegalese created a dancing spectacle after Pape Sarr’s fantastic free-kick flew into the United States net for Senegal’s emphatic 4-1 lead.

“The Estadio Kleber Andrade pitch briefly transformed into a dance floor. In the far corner of the field, the Africans celebrated the strike and their victory over USA – the nation that has, alongside Brazil, appeared the most often at the U-17 World Cup (16 times) – with an entertaining choreographed routine,”, FIFA reported.

It was a good day for Asia on Sunday at the tournament, as both Japan and Korea Republic got their campaigns off to winning starts. Elsewhere on this second day of competition, Senegal disposed of USA and France comfortably defeated Chile.

In the much-anticipated Group D duel between continental champions, the Japanese performed brilliantly to see off the Dutch, thanks in part to Yamato Wakatsuki’s impressive brace. Korea Republic, meanwhile, were workmanlike in their defeat of Haiti in Group C, despite the tight scoreline.

The French got the better of the Chileans courtesy of an inspired performance by Adil Aouchiche in Goiania, although they may harbour regrets that they did not win more emphatically.