Officers of the Rapid Respond Squad, RRS, along Lagos-Abeokuta Road have arrested a fake police man, Samuel Umoh.

He was arrested while plying on an illegal route and against traffic.

According to the RRS, on its Facebook wall, when he was accosted, he claimed to be a “staff”, showing the policemen a fake ID card which they detected immediately.

Further questioning revealed he was impersonating the police and was thus arrested.