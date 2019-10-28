An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced two men to death by hanging for conspiracy, murder and unlawful possession of the human skull.

In the charge sheet, the condemned persons, Tosin Oluwafemi, 21, and Ogunleye Tajudeen, 18, committed the offences on Feb. 14, 2017, at Ifaki Ekiti, where they conspired to murder one Joshua Ojo.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, is contrary to Section 516, 316, 319 and 329(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde said: “every evil or good action in life attract consequences, and in the accused persons’ case, their act has grave consequences”.

“Therefore, for the offence of conspiracy, the accused persons are sentenced to seven years imprisonment and for the second count of murder is a death sentence. The first and second accused persons are hereby sentenced to death by hanging and may the Lord have mercy on their souls,” the judge said.

She further said that for unlawful possession of a human skull, each of the accused was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

During the hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Eniola Arogundade Esq. called five witnesses while the exhibits tendered included statements from the accused persons, photographs of one of the accused with the human head.

Among the exhibits was a daily attendance register of St. Brigid’s Nursery and Primary School, Ifaki Ekiti, where one of the accused claimed to be attending.

Mr. Stanley Okonkwo, counsel for the accused, led both of them in evidence; they called no witnesses.