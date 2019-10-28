President Muhammadu Buhari will be out of Nigeria for three weeks, beginning from today. He will return to Nigeria on 17 November.

The latest update from Aso Villa said he will now also go on a private visit to the United Kingdom, after attending the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The latest notice is silent on the president’s trip to Makkah for his second Umra in the year.

The statement said while in Riyadh, Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

“On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019”.

Aso Rock did not indicate whether the president’s two-week private visit was part of his yearly leave and whether he has transmitted power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari returned to Nigeria on Friday after a five-day trip to Russia where he attended the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.