Good things have continued to fall on the path of Mercy Eke, winner of the recently concluded season of Big Brother Naija.

After winning the show, Mercy has received a car from Innoson and bagged different endorsement deals. The first female to win Big Brother show has now received a four-bedroom duplex in Victoria Crest homes from billionaire businessman, Ned Okonkwo and his wife.

Apparently thrilled by the house gift, Mercy took to her Instagram account where she shared videos from the special event where she received the house gift.

She wrote: “I stepped out of the house today as a tenant and returned as a house owner.”