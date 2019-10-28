The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has sympathized with the family of late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, over the death of Jummai Abubakar, the last surviving wife of the first prime minister of independent Nigeria.

The former vice president took to his twitter handle to express his deepest condolences to the family of the former prime minister.

On behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to the Tafawa Balewa family over the loss of Hajiya Jummai Aishatu Abubakar, the last surviving wife of the first Prime Minister of independent Nigeria. May Allah forgive her sins and grant her Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 28, 2019

Hajiya Jummai Aishatu Abubakar, Balewa’s last surviving widow, died on Sunday at the of age 85, in a private hospital in Lagos.

Her remains was flown to Bauchi State with an aircraft from the Presidential fleet on the order of President Buhari where she was buried today.