The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA) on Monday, shut down 12 private schools in Kaduna metropolis.

Hajiya Umma-K Ahmad, the Director-General, KSSQAA said that the schools were closed for not registering with the state government and for lack of conducive environment for learning.

“One of the mandates of the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority is to monitor and regulate the activities of public and private schools in the state.

“Unfortunately, some private schools in the state have refused to register; which makes it hard for the government to regulate their activities, “she said.

According to her, education was supposed to be holistic; not only cognitive, saying that a child was supposed to be developed in all aspects.

She noted that the Authority was not witch-hunting any school noting that any private school, discovered not to follow the standard would be closed.

Ahmad urged the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) to enlighten their members on the need to register with the government.

On his part, the team leader of the assessment team which went round the schools, Ado Usman-Garba, said that the state government was undertaking reforms in the education sector and private schools were not left behind in the reform.

He urged operators of private schools to comply with all standard procedures laid by KSSQAA.

While speaking, Mr Emanuel Alalade, Chairman NAPPS Sabon Tasha zone, stated that the duty of the association was to make sure all regulations, with regards to running schools, were followed.

He mentioned that most of the shutdown schools were not part of the association, and were running their schools as they pleased.