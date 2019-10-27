The only surviving wife of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead.

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday in Lagos.

It was learnt that she was taken to India to seek medical attention for her heart disease before she was later discharged some days ago.

It was further learnt the late Hajiya Jummai died in Lagos in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness.

Granddaughter of the late Prime Minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, confirmed the development, sayng she died of cardiac arrest.

Wanka told the Nation that the deceased had stopped over in Lagos to rest before returning to Bauchi.

According to her, she passed away in the early hours of Sunday after she went into a coma.