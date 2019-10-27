US President Donald Trump finally lifted the veil off the tweeted riddle “something very big has happened”, confirming the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a military raid in Syria.

The news was abroad since Saturday night. Trump finally gave it presidential stamp of authenticity.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said in remarks from the East Room of the White House. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

Baghdadi’s death represents a significant symbolic victory in the battle against ISIS and marks the end of a years-long effort to track down the elusive ISIS leader, who has been reported killed multiple times in the past.

The announcement will serve as a boost for Trump, who has faced scrutiny in recent weeks for his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria – a move his critics argue greenlit a Turkish military operation against U.S.-allied Kurds. Many have worried that ISIS could resurge in the region following the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Reports began to surface late Saturday that U.S. forces had carried out a raid in northwest Syria targeting Baghdadi and that the militant leader was believed to have been killed.

Trump also teased a major announcement, writing on Twitter: “Something very big has just happened!”