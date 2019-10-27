A vicious father, Isiaka Ayobami has allegedly smashed a one-year-old girl on the ground, killing her in the process at Isheri area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 6:00pm.

The man was said to have forcefully seized his daughter from her mother and hit her on the ground, shattering her head.

The suspect would have been lynched, but for the intervention of the police.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Sunday that one Alhaji Garuba Isiaka of no 7 Ayo Ijaiye Street reported at the Police Station that, on the same date at about 6:00pm, while at Berger, he received a phone call from his younger brother Alhaji Mohammad Isiaka that one Isiaka Ayobami of No 2 Ayo Ijaiye Street, Isheri forcefully seized his daughter named Nana Aishat Isiaka, one year old from the mother and hit her on the ground.

“The Baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot. The suspect was almost lynched by angry mobs from the area, if not for the timely intervention of the Police. He will be charged to Court for murder,” he said.