“Le Rouge et le Noir – L’Opera Rock,” a French musical adapted from Stendhal’s classic novel of the same name, has been touring China.

According to Xinhua, the musical, which debuted in Paris in 2016, will be staged in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen on nearly 50 shows.

It includes 21 pieces of music and three additional works for an encore that are all lively performed by the band.

“The Red and the Black” is a novel depicting the ambitious Julien Sorel who attempted to rise from the underclass amid radical changes to the French society in the 19th century.