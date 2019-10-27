Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on the people of Kogi to come out en masse to vote for Gov. Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Nov. 16 election in the state in order to advance to the Next Level.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the vice president represented President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the inauguration of the APC governorship campaign in Idah, Kogi State.

“I am not here on my own instructions alone; I bring you warm greetings from President Buhari.

“It is a very short message that I have also brought from him.

“You have heard our chairman who has said that Kogi is for the Next Level; we have finished the preliminary; it is now time to go to the Next Level,” he said.

He urged them to move in their numbers to their respective polling units and vote for the party, branding the Nov. 16 Election Day as the `Next Level day’.

Osinbajo said it was time for Kogi to join other APC controlled states in adopting the Next Level agenda.

According to him, the only way to make sure that the state gets to the Next Level is by making sure everybody comes out to vote for Gov. Bello on Nov. 16.

“So, I want to say to you, that all of us will hear very good news on Nov. 16.

“I pray for you also that all of you will hear good news; your family will hear good news; Kogi will hear good news,” he said.

Dignitaries at the event included the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Sani Bello of Niger, Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa and Abdurahman Abdurazaq of Kwara.

Others were the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, Minister of State, FCT, Ramatu Tijani and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojodu.