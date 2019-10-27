By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, has adjourned till 20th of November, 2019 for the continuation of trial of First City Monument Bank Plc (formerly Finbank Plc) and one of its Managers, Rosemary Usifor alleged to have defrauded a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Archibong Nkanga to the tune of N30 million

In a one count amended criminal charge preferred against the bank and its manager, it was alleged that: “That you First City Monument bank Plc and Rosemary Usifor (F) then the manager of Okearin branch of Finbank plc (now First City Monument bank Plc on or about the year 2011 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, fraudulently and with intent to defraud, forged a letter/ application to withdraw, and with the said forged letter /application, withdrew the sum of N30 million from a fixed deposit account domiciled at Awolowo road branch of First City monument bank Plc belonging to DIG Archibong Nkanga retired, a customer of the bank, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) (a). (c) of the miscellaneous offences Act Cap. M17 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, read with section 3(1) & of the same Act.”

The accused bank and its manager who pleaded not guilty to the charge are currently on bail.

The prosecutor has so far called three witnesses.