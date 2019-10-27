By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Saturday, October 26, 2019, marked the fourth and last day of the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 and it rounded off with stunning pieces from several top African designers, some of which included Mai Atafo, Style Temple, Maki Oh, Fruche, Ejiro Amos Tafiri and others.

The multi-day fashion event featured designers, fashion experts, enthusiasts, and media from across the continent and beyond.

The dynamic fashion event which is aimed at driving and celebrating Nigerian and ultimately, African, the fashion industry had in attendance people from all walks of life oozing everything fashion.

See some runway scoops from Day 4 of the fashion event below.