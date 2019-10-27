The Lagos State government on Sunday arrested some residents of Aboru in Alimosho Local Government Area for indiscriminate waste disposal.

The government declared zero tolerance to illegal and reckless waste disposal, in unauthorized places.

Speaking on this, the Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reminded residents of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s executive order on zero tolerance to environmental infractions, stressing that violators would be appropriately sanctioned under relevant environmental laws of the State, which forbade indiscriminate refuse disposal by residents.

He emphasized the need for residents to support efforts of the government in tackling the problem of flooding and other environmental hazards in the metropolis, by ensuring that they do not dispose refuse in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm human health. They are also enjoined to bag their wastes appropriately and patronize assigned PSP operators.

Dr. Gbadegesin said further that LAWMA had intensified the distribution of waste disposal bags under its Blue Box Initiative, for residents to sort their waste and dispose appropriately, through PSPs operating in their areas.

The LAWMA boss warned that under no circumstances should anyone dump refuse in drainage channels, medians, lagoons or any other unauthorised outlets.

He also advised residents to promptly contact the Authority using the toll-free line 07080601020, for complaints and relevant information.