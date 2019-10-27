Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets rallied in the first match of their Group B in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil to beat Hungary 4-2.

The scoreline was 1-2 against the Nigerian team in the first half. Hungary scored in the 3rd minute, with Nigeria equalising 20 minutes after, with a goal by Captain Samson Tijani from the penalty spot.

But four minutes after, Hungary were back in front.

The second half however saw the Nigerian lads pumping in three goals to take the three points and come top of the group.

Nigeria began the comeback in the 78th minute after some substitutions. First an equaliser by Usman Ibrahim at this moment, followed by a third goal in the 81st minute by Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi and a fourth via a superb freekick by the captain, Tijani in the 85th minute.

Ecuador were leading Australia 2-0 in the first half of the second match of the group.

Nigeria will meet Ecuador on 29 October while Australia and Hungary will also meet same day.

In another match played on Saturday, hosts Brazil thrashed Canada 4-1.