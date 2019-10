Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana, aka Falz D Bahd Guy, clocks 29 today.

The “This is Nigeria” rapper took to his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon to express his gratitude and also call for prayers from everyone.

Falz wrote: “Grateful for my life and accomplishments thus far! Say a prayer for me today#29.”

The rapper who is also known for pulling stunts, shared lovely pictures to mark his 29th birthday.