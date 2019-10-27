While celebrating her 33rd birthday, Emilia Clarke recently had a simultaneous reunion with two Game of Thrones co-stars: Jason Momoa, who played her character Daenerys Targaryen’s husband Khal Drogo, and Kit Harington, who played her lover-turned-spoiler alert!-killer Jon Snow.

“Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo,” the actress wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of the three.

“Happy birthday love. So stoked I got to see you [heart eyes emoji],” replied Momoa, 40.

Game of Thrones ended its run earlier this year after a controversial eighth season. Clarke and Harington, 32, last appeared together in public along with their co-stars at the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, during which the show won 12 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series for the fourth time.

Clarke and Momoa, who are good friends, have reunited many times over the years since the Aquaman actor’s show character was killed off in season 1 in 2011. She joined him in celebrating his own birthday in July.

A few days ago, Clarke and Momoa reunited on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, to promote their latest projects—her role in the upcoming movie Last Christmas, and his in the new Apple TV+ series