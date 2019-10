A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Uqturpan County, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 1:29 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, according to the country’s news agency, Xinhua, was monitored at 41.21 degrees north latitude and 78.82 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 11km.

Further information were yet to be released as at press time.