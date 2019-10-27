The government of Uqturpan County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said strong tremors were felt during the quake, and that an emergency response had been activated.

It also said that local officials had been sent to evaluate the impact of the quake.

Xinhua reported that the firefighting department had loaded quake relief equipment and supplies and was ready for rescue operations.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 41.21 degrees north latitude and 78.82 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 11 km.

The Xinjiang seismological bureau said the epicenter was 34 km from Uqturpan and 778 km from Urumqi, the regional capital. No villages are located within 20 km of the epicenter.

No casualties or economic loss have been reported after 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit the County at 1:29 p.m. Sunday, local time.