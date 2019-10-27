The Lagos State Government has warned owners/developers of all identified distressed buildings marked across the State to act as directed else the law will take its full course on them.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency’s (LASBCA) General Manager, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe noted with disdain how several buildings had collapsed in recent times due to inadequate foundation design, whilst others collapsed as a result of the use of substandard building materials.

The statement was in a swift reaction to the recent spate of building collapses at various locations across the state.

Kosegbe hinted that the details of some of the identified distressed buildings which the Agency had hitherto captured would soon be published in the national newspapers.

She also mentioned the need for the public to build right by ensuring that soil investigation is carried out on all sites before construction commenced.

According to her, this would ensure that the engineers design the right foundation which is the bedrock of all buildings.

According to her, the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would leave nothing to chance in his bid to achieve zero-tolerance on building collapse in the state.

The General Manager appealed to Lagosians to cooperate with the State Government by moving out of all buildings marked as distressed in order to save lives and properties.

She, however, reiterated that only the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had the mandate to identify and remove any distressed building and enjoined owners to provide a complete structural stability report within the statutory time limit given.

Kosegbe emphasized that, her agency was passionately committed to ensuring that no more lives were lost to collapsed buildings.

She urged Lagosians to continue to support the Agency by providing information on any noticeable distressed buildings or other building infractions.

She said the agency hotlines for text and WhatsApp are: Airtel: 07000527222; MTN: 07005050404