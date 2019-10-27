The Plateau United Football Club, Jos, has engaged 19 new players to strengthen its squad for the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Henwan said that the club was fully prepared ahead of the kick-off of the NPFL season on Nov. 2.

“At the end of last season we released 17 players that were underperforming and we have engaged 19 fresh legs.

“Besides the new players, we have thoroughly assessed our team to identify our strength and weaknesses.

“The identified grey areas have been addressed to ensure a smooth season devoid of avoidable pitfalls,” he said.

The general manager solicited the support of the club’s fans to enable the team to beat its opponents, especially during home matches.

He, however, appealed to the fans to be of good behaviour.

Mr Abdul Maikaba, Chief Coach of the club, also said that the club was ready for the season.

Maikaba said that he was convinced that the club was going to contest for the league title this season.

He said the team played 17 pre-season matches, won 14 and drew three.

According to him, the performance of the team during the contests shows its readiness for the task ahead.