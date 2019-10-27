As the world awaits an official statement from U.S. President Donald Trump over the widely reported death of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdad, during military operation carried out by US troops in northwest Syria on Sunday, the following facts about one of the world’s most wanted men are brought forward to the public.

*He born Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai on 28 July 1971.

*He is a citizen of Iraq.

*He is the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)

*In 2014, he appeared in a video announcing a “caliphate” in regions they controlled, which include, large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq. His faction of ISIS was known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (alternately, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

*After his 2014 video, he disappeared from sight and was only seen in another video in April 2011

*The US State Department placed a $25 million bounty on his head.

* has been erroneously reported dead several times in recent years.

*Though his faction of ISIS has lost its physical territory, it had spread from the Middle East to Asia and Africa.

*He is nicknamed Abu Dua; “The Ghost”.

*He was educated at University of Baghdad, the largest university in Iraq.

President Trump is expected to make the official statement on Sunday at 9:00 am (2:00 p.m. Nigerian time).