Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State has revealed the reason behind his other surname ‘Sule’.

Lalong made the revelation at a memorial Mass for his late uncle, Stephen Sule, and other deceased relations on Saturday in Shendam.

He said the late Stephen Sule adopted him as his son.

“Late Sule went to his brothers in the village and told them that he wanted a male child to train because there was no primary school in Ajikamai, my village, then.

“Quickly my father gave me to him, saying take this one, he is your son, henceforth.

“I met other children in his house and all of us were using his name.

“It was my uncle that told me when I was in form five that I had now grown up, and that I should change to my father’s name.

“He told me that I am the first son, if I don’t change it, my siblings would be confused.

“I changed to my father’s name and today it has become a subject of litigation,” he explained.

The governor prayed God for the repose of the soul of his uncle whom God used to help him to be what has become.

Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Ahmadu, Administrator, Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Shendam, in his homily, urged people to live good lives so that they could be remembered like late Stephen Sule.

Ahmadu said that good name outlives its bearer.